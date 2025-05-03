Dakota Kai, Cora Jade Among Those Released by WWE

Another round of releases has shaken the WWE locker room, including Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and NXT’s Cora Jade.

The releases flooded in ahead of WWE SmackDown as Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp worked to confirm the shocking names. This round had a puzzling amount of female talent attached to it, which is odd considering Triple H constantly praises many of these releases for their work.

WWE’s Puzzling Releases include Dakota Kai

In addition to Dakota and Cora, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Eddy Thorpe, Riley Osbourne, Braun Strowman, Gigi Dolan, Jakara Jackson, Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang), Oro Mensah, and Javier Bernal were also released. Fightful notes that WWE opted not to renew the contracts of several names, including Shotzi.

She shared a video on social media before the release announcements that had fans questioning her place in the company; however, at the time, those Fightful spoke to within WWE weren’t aware of her release.

The releases are especially frustrating considering the two new midcard women’s titles revealed a few months back. Gutting the midcard and promising NXT’s rising stars–especially after a doozy of a WrestleMania PLE saved in part by the women–is certainly a choice.

Circling back to Dakota, since her return at SummerSlam in 2023 alongside IYO SKY, she has had a rough go due to injury. In January, she nearly became the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion. She hasn’t wrestled since March, last competing on WWE Main Event against Ivy Nile. Despite WWE’s loss of a performer like Dakota, she’s reportedly receiving interest from several top agents in wrestling. She was first released by WWE in 2022 but was brought back just months later.

Praise and support continue to roll in for everyone involved, from fans and wrestlers alike. WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY posted to X, “She is so much [sic] sweet, strong, kind, smart, wonderful, and beautiful woman. My dearest and best friend. I love you. Everyone loves you,” accompanied by photos of her and her Damage CTRL stablemate.

VICE will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they happen.