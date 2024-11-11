Dallas Cowboys Resort to Blaming the Sun Amid Losing Streak—Seriously

The Dallas Cowboys are spiraling. Their high expectations have been traded in for soul searching, seeking answers as to what’s not working and where to go from here following a dismal 3-6 start.

The blame game has reached astronomical levels — literally.

After a blowout loss on Sunday that’ll likely proceed to their star quarterback undergoing season-ending surgery, the organization was tossing blame at the sun and lack of curtains. Seriously.

While watching the game, it was clear a sun glare midway through the game was causing some issues, particularly for the Cowboys players looking back into the rays trying to catch the ball. This, though, isn’t anything new to AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys’ homefield has its disadvantages (they’re 0-4 at home this year), but the team knows this.

Following their latest loss, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb directed some blame towards a missed touchdown catch at the sun being in his eyes. In his words, “1000%” on whether the team should invest in some curtains over the windows in question. He might be right. The Dallas owner, Jerry Jones, then lost his mind about his players calling out the brightest star in the sky, noting that the players were all aware of this issue.

“Let’s just tear the damn stadium down and build another one,” Jones responded after Lamb’s comments. “Are you kidding me? “Everybody’s got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues. They know where the sun’s going to be. Every team has the same thing.”

The organization’s head honcho is clearly over the excuses.

Things are bad in Dallas. The team hasn’t made it to a Super Bowl since 1996. They had huge expectations, but at this point, those seem nothing short of a pipe dream.

The organization’s back-and-forth conflict over the sun and installing curtains pretty much says as much.