DāM-FunK’s at the Controls for the Next DJ Kicks Mix

Hot on the heels of Detroit’s finest, Moodymann, everyone’s favorite Pasadena resident DāM-FunK’s just been announced as the next selector to release a DJ Kicks mix. Dropping in late May on !K7, it looks like this’ll be a perfect accompaniment to any BBQ you might throw over the summer. After all, what could be better than a burnt burger and a seamless blend of vintage and modern funk? Throw in a lukewarm beer and you’ve got a recipe for the best day ever.



The guys over at !K7 are describing it as a “1985 Pontiac Grand Prix” and if that involves 19 tracks worth of smoother-than-Clover funk and soul then we’ll just have to agree with them. As always there’s an DJ-Kicks exclusive tucked away, and this time round it comes in the form of previously unheard FunK track “Believer”. Which probably won’t be a cover of the John Maus banger, but then again you can’t have everything in this life. Check out the artwork and the tracklisting below.

1. Moon B – Oof

2. Nicci Gable – Close To Who?

3. Randell & Schippers – Love Jam

4. Verticle Lines – Theme From Beach Boy

5. Brandon – Suzy Hijack

6. Take Three – Tonite’s The Night (All Right)

7. Index – Starlight

8. Uncle Jams Army – Dial-A-Freak

9. Gemini – Log In

10. Nexus – Stand Up (Instrumental)

11. Reggie B – Poison Candy

12. L33 – Keepin It Tight

13. Gaussian Curve – Broken Clouds

14. Tony Palkovic – True To Yourself

15. Henning – Arrival / Departure

16. Nite-Funk – Can U Read Me?

17. DaM-FunK – Believer

18. True Design – I Wanna Break

19. Crystal Winds – Funk Ain’t Easy

Oh, and it’ll be dropping as s strictly limited 10″ vinyl single containing two of the rarest tracks from the mix which will be available exclusively via !K7’s online store and Bandcamp, as well as a less limited but still fantastic looking vinyl set. Everyone’s a winner!

Dam-Funk’s DJ-Kicks arrives on May 27th via !K7



