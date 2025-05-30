‘Danchi Days’ Tells a Heartbreaking Tale, but the Cheery Visuals and Message of Hope Have Me Feeling Inspired (Demo Impressions)

Danchi Days started so cheery, so full of love and life. Stepping into the shoes of Hoshino, a plucky little girl, I learn how to become a “Sense Master” from my grandmother. She shows my brother, Rio, and me how to examine the world. How to find the beauty of everything within it. But this was all in the past. Everybody grows up, and with this, illness strikes. Hoshino is now 7 years older, and a lot can happen in this time. We quickly find out that Danchi Days, much like real life, isn’t all sunshine and roses, but we can’t let that stop us. We have a mission to accomplish, and someone important needs our help.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

While the Overall Vibe of ‘Danchi Days’ Is Bright and Colorful, It’s Not Afraid To Get Emotionally Taxing Quickly

While we all expect the world of video games to shy away from the harsher realities of life, Danchi Days quickly drove a stake into my heart. Hoshino and “Sense Master” Grandma are hanging outside of the old pre-school shortly after the timeskip. They both look older, but something is a bit… off. Grandma isn’t her typically perky, happy self. She’s quiet, confined within a prison of her mind. Rio approaches and scolds Hoshino, riddled with teenage angst. Grandma isn’t the same as she was. She’s suffering from a terrifying disease. Dementia.

Videos by VICE

That’s not enough to stop Hoshino from trying everything to help her Grandma feel better about life and what is happening around her in Danchi Days, however. After returning from her sightseeing trip from the familiar Danshi areas they’ve known their whole life, Hoshino’s father breaks some wonderful news. He’s found flyers detailing the Summer Festival, an event that her Grandmother used to run. After showing the “Sense Master” this flyer, her mind perks up, even if it’s just for a brief moment. We know what we must do: we need to revitalize the Summer Festival. Not just for the sake of the quickly dilapidating Danshi in the area, but for the sake of the neighborhood and everybody in it.

We just need a little bit of extra help to make it all happen.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

A Kappa With Melon Bread on Its Head Is Going To Be Our Best Buddy in ‘Danchi Days’

Without saying much more on the general story of Danchi Days, I think this is going to be a hit. The emotional nature of the story, alongside the lovingly crafted world and vibrant graphical style, pair together like milk tea on a hot day. I wasn’t expecting Danchi Days to tackle such a sensitive and important matter, but it does so with style and grace. The world-building, character work, and everything else are just sublime. It’s very cute, even when it’s dealing with something as heartbreaking as dementia. I hope that it genuinely can shine a light on the disease, opening up doors for those who want to learn about it.

Danchi Days wasn’t anything like I was expecting. The strong narrative, paired with the cute design and fun mini-games, makes it accessible and easy to play for anyone willing to dive in. At this point, I would strongly suggest checking it out. Fantastic writing made every interaction great. The hilarious “NeighborNet” proves that the internet can, sometimes, not be an awful place. Be sure to check out these websites once they become available in the game, because they always got a good chuckle out of me.

The world is a beautiful place, and Danchi Days wants us to remember that. Sometimes, it’s hard to escape from the fog of reality. But other times? We can live life to the fullest. We can find joy and love in every small thing.

Verdict: Highly Recommended