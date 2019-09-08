Danny Torrance Returns to the Overlook Hotel in the ‘Doctor Sleep’ Trailer

A brand-new trailer for Mike Flanagan’s Shining sequel Doctor Sleep is here, and it looks like the Overlook is still the world’s worst hotel.

In the new two-and-a-half-minute clip released by Warner Bros. on Sunday, a grown-up Danny Torrance, played by Ewan McGregor, heads back to the now-abandoned Overlook Hotel to discover that, well, it isn’t all that abandoned—those terrifying twins are still there, apparently!

The trailer also delves deeper into the film’s plot, which is based on Stephen King’s spotty 2013 novel of the same name. Basically, Doctor Sleep follows Danny on a quest to save a young girl with the shine who’s being hunted by a gang of psychic vampires called True Knot. If that doesn’t sound like what you’d expect from a sequel to The Shining, well, yeah, it’s not. But between the film’s surprisingly solid cast and the way Flanagan obsessively rebuilt the entire Overlook set based on Stanley Kubrick’s original blueprints, this one might actually be good.

Doctor Sleep stars Rebecca Ferguson alongside McGregor and is due out November 8. Until then, give the trailer a watch above and marvel over how well that red lipstick managed to spell out “REDRUM” all these years without fading.