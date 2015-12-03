Darkside’s Dave Harrington Shares Unreleased Beyoncé & Michael Jackson Remixes

Photo courtesy of Darkside Facebook

Darkside—the duo of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington—might have announced an indefinite hiatus last year, but both men have been keeping busy since. In the festive spirit, today Harrington announced his “12 Days of Remixes” series, sharing previously unreleased remixes of Beyoncé’s “Blow” and Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature.” Further installments will include reworks of artists including Nils Frahm, Tyondai Braxton, Empress Of, Steve Reich, and more.



Listen to and download both below before SoundCloud removes ’em.

