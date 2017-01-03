Watch a Helsinki Crowd Ring in the New Year with Darude’s “Sandstorm”

How did you celebrate New Year’s Eve this past weekend? Go to some lame house party? Fall asleep at 11:30 PM? Whatever you did, it probably wasn’t as patriotic as Helsinki’s Suomi 100 opening party, which featured a performance from none other than Finnish trance veteran Darude.

Held at outdoor venue Kansalaistori, the event kicked off celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the country’s independence, with the producer dropping his 1999 hit at the stroke of midnight.

In a Facebook post, Darude said, “I’m still practically tearing up about this experience today. What an honor it was to usher in 2017 at the Suomi 100 opening party with 130K of my fellow Finns at Kansalaistori in Helsinki. I will remember this night for the rest of my life.”



Watch the fireworks-heavy celebration below via Your EDM.