‘Deadly Quiet’ Is a Bodycam Horror Game Developed by Two 19-Year-Olds, and It Looks Phenomenal

If there’s one thing I love more than playing horror games with my friends, it’s finding ones like Deadly Quiet. This four-player asymmetrical multiplayer game requires players to work together, and speak only when necessary. Otherwise, there’s a good chance you’re not going to make it out of here alive. That’s right; a co-op horror game that puts additional emphasis on keeping quiet. Otherwise, you’re going to get hunted down by a horrifying monster. I can’t wait to jump into this one, because I already know exactly who is going to scream first.

Screenshot: Galactic Crows

I Can’t Wait to Mess With My Friends and Make Them Pay the Price in ‘Deadly Quiet’

There are a few things that make Deadly Quiet stand out against its competition. The first is its location; it takes place in the terrifying Hoia Baciu forest. This real-life location is just outside of Transylvania, making it even more creepy than we could have ever imagined. Secondly, it utilizes Bodycam-style graphics and gameplay, alongside microphone monitoring. While communication may be necessary, you’ll need to know when to keep your mouth shut if you don’t want to perish.

Videos by VICE

While collaboration is typically the key to survival in games like this, every time you open your mouth is a chance that you could meet your doom. The creatures in Deadly Quiet can hear what you’re doing. And it’s going to hunt you down if you make too much noise. Granted, you could use this to your advantage. If you’ve got a particularly chatty member of the party, use them as bait to try and escape. Otherwise, just keep quiet, keep your eyes open, and do whatever you can to survive.

Most impressively, this project is led by two 19-year-old developers, Tarba Paul Cornel and Abdul Rafy. This isn’t Tarba Paul Cornel’s first foray into the world of horror. Under Galactic Crows, he has created several other games. However, Deadly Quiet is looking like the most ambitious and polished yet. From what the early trailers are showcasing, it’s looking like Deadly Quiet is shaping up to be another horror hit.