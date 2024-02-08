Dealer Accused Of Giving Out ‘Free Cocaine Samples’ Attached to Business Cards

A man has been accused of handing out business cards with free sample of cocaine attached.

Police have accused Seyyed Amir Razavi of handing out business cards at a casino in Calgary, Canada with the name “Alex Lee, driver” and a small baggie of suspected cocaine stapled to it.

After tracing the business cards to Razavi, officers raided his home on Saturday, uncovering 60 grams of cocaine divided into one gram baggies, digital scales, $1,280 in cash and an almost empty box of “Alex Lee” business cards.

Razavi, 30, was charged with drug dealing and will appear in court later this month.

Drug dealers are well known for distributing business cards and price lists, including at universities, yet this is believed to be one of the first times a dealer has actually attached the drugs themselves to a business card.