Dean Blunt’s Babyfather Project Shares Video For “Shook / Motivation”

London musician, Dean Blunt, has shared a music video for “Shook” and “Motivation,” two tracks from his Babyfather project’s forthcoming Hyperdub LP, BBF Hosted By DJ Escrow. The video predominantly features the Hype Wiliams member rapping and smoking a joint in front of a cloudy grey wall, moving in and out of the camera’s focus in stone-faced seriousness.

The two songs in the video start with variations on the same couple of bars, which begins, “Shorty fell in love with a hustla/Shorty fell in love with a G.”

Revisit the album track “Meditation” co-produced by Venezuelan producer Arca here, and hear Hype Williams’ other former member Inga Copeland‘s recent LP as Lolina, Live in Paris, here. The Babyfather LP will also feature collaborative work with English musician Mica Levi. BBF Hosted By DJ Escrowis out on April 1.

