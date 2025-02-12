Death Cab For Cutie Celebrating 20th Anniversary of ‘Plans’ With 4 Concerts

Many landmark albums are celebrating big milestones in 2025, with one being Death Cab for Cutie’s Plans, from 2005. To mark the album’s 20th anniversary, Death Cab will be doing four big concerts across the nation, during which they will perform Plans in its entirety.

The four shows will take place in Seattle, Chicago, and Brooklyn, where they will play two shows. Nation of Language will open the Seattle and Chicago shows, while American Analog Set will serve as support for the Brooklyn shows.

“Plans is an album that changed the trajectory of Death Cab for Cutie forever—it was our major label debut, it went platinum, and earned us our first GRAMMY nominations,” frontman Benjamin Gibbard said in a statement shared on social media.

“We are only playing a few shows in its honor as we’re currently working on our next studio album,” he added, “but we would be remiss to not take the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary in some fashion.”

Check out the full dates below:

August 2, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

August 5, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *

August 8, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

August 10, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

Presale for these shows starts on Thursday, February 13th at 10 am local. Sign up for early access to tickets at deathcabforcutie.com (link in bio). General tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 14th at 10 am local for Seattle and Brooklyn and 9 am CT for Chicago.

Notably, on August 9, Death Cab for Cutie will be opening for My Chemical Romance at the emo band’s stadium concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This show is not designated as one of Death Cab for Cutie’s Plans anniversary shows, but MCR will be playing their Black Parade album in full.