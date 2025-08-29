Deep Rock Galactic Fortnite Skins Leaked: Release Date & Prices Revealed

A leak has revealed that Deep Rock Galactic Fortnite skins are coming to the battle royale soon. The surprising collaboration between Epic Games and the indie game was revealed by dataminers. Here is everything we know about the Fortnite DRG skins, including their release date and pricing.

Screenshot: Ghost Ship Games, Epic Games

The Fortnite x Deep Rock Galactic collaboration was first leaked by ShiinaBR in an August 28 post on X. The crossover surprised many players, as it kind of came out of left field. According to a second leak revealed by dataminer HypeX, the Deep Rock Galactic Fortnite skins release date is set for Friday, August 29, 2025.

Videos by VICE

Yeah, that is extremely soon! The crossover is essentially launching 24 hours after being leaked online, which is surprising because collaborations like this are usually uncovered much further in advance by dataminers. However, the crossover could get delayed. For example, the One Punch Man Fortnite collaboration was supposed to release earlier, but was pushed back by a week.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

Hilariously, many Fortnite players were actually confused by the crossover. Specifically, some fans of the battle royale had never heard of the Deep Rock Galactic game before and didn’t know what it was. If you are in that group, there is no shame!

The first-person indie title was originally released on PC in 2020. The co-op shooter was made by Ghost Ship Games and featured a fully destructible world with its procedurally generated map. While the game is a lot of fun, it’s not exactly Minecraft levels of notoriety.

Fortnite DRG Skin Prices

Screenshot: X @fortbrleakks

According to the datamine leak, the Fortnite DRG collaboration will only feature a single skin. Specifically, it looks like it will be based on the game’s dwarf class, “the scout.” Although it is possible that the crossover will feature alternate styles that will let you switch to the other three classes in the game.

While one skin doesn’t seem like a lot, the Deep Rock Galactic Fortnite crossover has quite a few items included in it. According to a leak posted by dataminer NotPaloleaks, players will be able to get a total of 5 items in the collaboration. For your convenience, here is a full list of the Fortnite DRG skin bundles and their potential prices:

DRG Scout Class Skin (1,500 V-Bucks)

1 Pickaxe (300 V-Bucks)

1 Back Bling (300 V-Bucks)

2 Emotes (300 V-Bucks each)

DRG Scout Class Skin Bundle (2,500 V-Bucks)

Screenshot: X @NotPaloleaks

The prices could also vary, as it depends on whether the Deep Rock Galactic x Fortnite bundle will include everything listed above. Epic Games usually likes to offer a discounted version that includes all the collaboration items in one purchase. It’s also a bit tricky, as prices can sometimes be higher for more popular crossovers.

Regardless, players should be able to buy the Deep Rock Galactic Fortnite skins starting tonight, unless they get delayed.