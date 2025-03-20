Deerhoof Announce New Album, Debut First Single on Craigslist

Deerhoof just announced a brand new album, Noble and Godlike in Ruin, which will be released on April 25th via Joyful Noise Recordings, and the band dropped the project’s first single in a very unusual manner.

The new track, “Immigrant Songs,” is only available to access via Craigslist, two days ahead of its official release on streaming services. In a series of Craigslist ‘Services’ posts advertising themselves for hire in their local communities, including Brooklyn, Tucson, Portland, and Minneapolis, the band shared a message directing readers how to hear their epic album closer alongside photos of the album artwork (front/back, insert, center label).

In a press release, it was explained that “this unconventional premiere serves to spotlight a tech platform that isn’t blatantly supporting fascism.” Notably, as fans follow the instructions to where they can hear the new tune, they’ll also find an option to pre-order Noble and Godlike in Ruin.

For those wondering, “Immigrant Songs” is quirky and melodic, infectiously bubbly, and eventually spirals into a beautifully chaotic ending.

“This song is kind of a sequel to Satomi describing her immigration tribulations in ‘Exit Only.’ It’s what it feels like to see the discourse around immigration get so twisted, Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier said in a statement. “The most criminal and barbaric ‘migrant horde’ to invade America was from Europe. There’s a sector of racialized, underpaid immigrants, doing labor white people won’t, who are getting deported and dehumanized in record numbers in recent years.”

“They are really the glue keeping our society from collapsing. It’s these heroic fugitives, not millionaire politicians holding little signs with one hand while sending out fundraising emails about ‘strengthening our borders’ with the other, who actually have a thing or two to teach us all about how to resist and survive.”

Deerhoof also has a number of concerts scheduled for 2025, and fans can see a full list of tour dates below: