Dell Takes Aim at the MacBook Pro With Its New Line of Pro Max Windows Laptops

Dell yanked the wraps of its latest baby, the Pro Max lineup of laptops that it says are “built for the power users, engineers, creators and AI developers transforming industries,” as Dell somewhat bombastically puts it.

As of Thursday, July 17, all versions of the Pro Max are available to order with no real delay on shipping. Given the vast customizability of options you can specify when placing your order, it wouldn’t be unusual for certain options to nudge the estimated delivery date forward or backward.

Videos by VICE

But on the few I configured, they were shown with a delivery date of July 27 to August 1. Not too bad.

packin’ an nvidia blackwell

Most proud of its NVIDIA RTX Pro Blackwell Generation GPUs, Dell has been highlighting these high-performance GPUs as being the crown jewel of the new lineup. Available on all three tiers of Pro Max, Blackwell GPUs are for performance-intensive tasks, such as video editing, AI modeling, and large-scale data analysis.

In its most powerful guise, the Max Pro Plus packs an NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell GPU, a 55W Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, and 16TB of storage capacity.

Perhaps Windows machines’ tendency to cover the entire price map, as opposed to Macs’ avoidance of the cheap end of the computer pool, has conditioned people to think of any Windows laptop as something that should be inherently affordable.

At $1,453, the base-level configuration of the Dell Pro Max 14, the cheapest of the three tiers in the new Pro Max lineup, it’s not exactly charging an unheard-of price. That’s right on target for the cheapest MacBook Pro M4, which runs $1,399.

Prices rise to $2,277 for the Pro Max Premium and $2,779 for the Pro Max Plus. You can have the Pro Max and Pro Max Premium in 14″ or 16″ flavors, and the Pro Max Plus as a 16″ or 18″ laptop.