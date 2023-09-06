Someone Had Diarrhea So Bad on a Plane That the Flight Had To Turn Back

A Delta plane flying from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn back because a passenger had diarrhea all over the place, according to reports.

A pilot can reportedly be heard calling the incident a “biohazard issue” In audio posted to Twitter (also known as X), believed to be via air traffic control.

Videos by VICE

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴



The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023

“It’s just a biohazard issue, we had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

Two hours into its journey on September 1t, the pilot asked to return to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to clear up the plane.

Over five hours later at 3am, the aircraft once again set off again to Barcelona to complete the journey.

“Delta Flight 194 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue,” a statement from Delta said.

“Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologise to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

Video purportedly showing the interior of the plane after the diarrhea incident took place has been published, which is both disgusting and unverified.

Meanwhile in a separate yet still gross incident, Air Canada has apologised to two passengers who were told to sit inadequately cleaned seats that were covered in vomit from a previous flight.