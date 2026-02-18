Dethklok Just Added More Headlining Dates to Their 2026 Tour

Dethklok, TV’s favorite animated death metal band, has just announced a run of headlining shows, adding on to the previously announced co-headlining tour with Amon Amarth.

The spring 2026 headlining run will include stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and San Diego. All dates besides Chicago will pick up where the co-headlining run leaves off, beginning 5/22 in Los Angeles.

courtesy metalocalypse instagram

The previously announced Amonklok Tour will see the two outfits cutting a wide swath across the continental U.S., featuring stops in such markets as Phoenix, Kansas City, Brooklyn, and Las Vegas. Castle Rat will be in the support slot at most dates.

Read on to view the complete tour routing and lineup information and to find out how to get tickets to Dethklok’s headlining dates, as well as the Amonklok Tour with Amon Amarth.

Artist presale for Dethklok’s headlining dates is already in progress. Use code BRUTAL for access. General onsale will begin Friday, February 20th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the co-headlining tour with Amon Amarth are already on sale.

You can also get Dethklok and Amon Amarth tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

04/26 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/25 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

05/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/28 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

04/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

04/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *

04/18 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

04/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

04/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre *

04/22 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *

04/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

04/25 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall *

04/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

04/29 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Casino Resort *

05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

05/05 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor *

05/07 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

05/10 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *

05/12 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena *

05/13 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

05/14 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center *

05/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/19 – Denver, CO @ Junkyard *

05/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center *

05/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino *

* = w/ Castle Rat