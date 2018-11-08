Boiling an egg is sometimes intimidating for the best of us. In this episode of Kabhi Sushi Kabhi Shalgam, Urooj and Ankiet teach us how to make the perfect boiled egg and give us the recipe for some yummy deviled eggs.

For the boiled eggs: Bring a medium saucepan filled with water to a rolling boil. Once the water is boiling, add 6 eggs and set the timer for 9 minutes. (for soft-boiled eggs, 6 minutes 30 seconds is the sweet spot)

In the meantime, keep an ice bath ready. The second the timer goes off, drain the eggs and plunge them into the icy cold water to stop them from cooking further.

For the deviled eggs: Peel the eggs and halve them to expose the yolks. Carefully turn out the yolks into a bowl and keep the boiled empty egg white halves on a platter, ready for serving.

To this bowl, add 2 tbsp mayonnaise, 1 tbsp of oil, a few drops of tabasco, 1/2 tsp American/English mustard, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1/2 tsp vinegar, salt and pepper to taste.

Blend together using a stick blender until it’s smooth and creamy. Finely chop 2 thin spring onions, green parts only, and add to this bowl. Taste and spoon into the waiting egg white cups. Top with more scallions or chives if you like.