Did Ozzy Osbourne Really Have a Feud with Ronnie James Dio?

There have long been rumors that Ozzy Osbourne had a feud with Ronnie James Dio, who took over vocals in Black Sabbath when Ozzy was fired in the late ’70s. Turns out, those rumors are bullshit, according to drummer Vinny Appice.

Appice played in Dio, Black Sabbath, and Heaven & Hell — a heavy metal supergroup that also featured Dio and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler — so he was very well acquainted with both men. In a recent episode of Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM, the drummer assured metal fans that Osbourne and Dio actually “really liked” one another.

“Ozzy would always tell me how he loved Ronnie,” he said. “Everybody created this thing that they hate each other, but Ozzy used to talk about him all the time. He used to talk about my brother [Carmine], saying, ‘You know, I really like your brother.’ He would tell me the same things the next day, too, [and] tell me about Ronnie.”

“He really liked Ronnie… and there are some pictures on the internet where they’re hanging out, actually,” Appice also said. “You know, things get blown up on the internet. You don’t know the truth – really – of what’s going on.”

Ronnie James Dio died in May 2010, after being diagnosed with stomach cancer just months prior. His final live performance was with Heaven & Hell on August 29, 2009, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.