Ozzy Osbourne, Heavy Metal Godfather, Dead at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman and Heavy Metal Godfather, has died. He was 76.

In a statement shared to Sky News, the Osbourne family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Ozzy’s death comes just weeks after the Back to the Beginning festival, where both made their final concert performances.

On July 5, Fans ascended on Villa Park, Birmingham, for the big event, which has been called “the greatest heavy metal show ever.” It was the absolute last time that Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath performed together live.

“Birmingham is a city which means so much to Ozzy,” said Ozzy’s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne. “When it comes to heavy metal music, Black Sabbath forming and his love of Aston Villa — it all started here.”

Ozzy Osbourne helped to found Black Sabbath with bandmates Tony Iommi (guitar), Bill Ward (drums), and Geezer Butler (bass) in 1968. The band would go on to define the sound of heavy metal, with Ozzy eventually leaving in 1977 for a solo career. This would ultimately prove fruitful for the singer, who quickly became known as The Prince of Darkness for his wild antics and macabre songs like “Mr. Crowley” and “Crazy Train.”

Over the years, Ozzy’s fame continued to grow, and he became a staple of global pop culture with not only his music but his music festival — Ozzfest — and hit MTV reality series, The Osbournes, which followed his eccentric and lovable family through the highs and lows of their daily lives.

Play video

Over the past several years, Ozzy began dealing with many different health issues, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Sadly, ahead of the Back to the Beginning concert, Ozzy shared an unfortunate health update, revealing he was no longer mobile.

“I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive,” the 76-year-old singer said during a radio show interview. “I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there are people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”

At this time, no cause of death has been shared.