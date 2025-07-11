Ozzy Osbourne is Penning His ‘Last Rites’ in Final Memoir

Following his last live performance at the Back to the Beginning concert event earlier this month, Ozzy Osbourne has now announced his final memoir, Last Rites.

Described as “the final, fearlessly raw memoir from rock’n’roll hellraiser Ozzy Osbourne,” Last Rites is set to be released on Oct. 7 via Grand Central Publishing. Speaking about the book, Ozzy said, ” People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I’m like, fuck no. If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy.”

“If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy,” he continued, then going on to make it clear that he believes he still has a lot of loving left to do at 76 years old. “Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can’t complain. I’ve been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I’ve done good… and I’ve done bad. But right now, I’m not ready to go anywhere.”

On July 5, Fans ascended on Villa Park, Birmingham, for the Back To The Beginning festival, which has been called “the greatest heavy metal show ever.” It was the absolute last time that Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath performed together live.

“Birmingham is a city which means so much to Ozzy,” said Ozzy’s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne. “When it comes to heavy metal music, Black Sabbath forming and his love of Aston Villa — it all started here.”

The concert wasn’t done to make a profit, and all of the participating artists — including Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera — did so for free. Metal Sucks noted that, while raising almost $200 million for charity from the event is a major accomplishment, the eye-opening part realy is that the math works out to meaning that the livestream generated upwards of $150 million, at $30 a ticket.