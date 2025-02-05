Ozzy Osbourne to Reunite With Black Sabbath for Final Show

Hell has officially frozen over… just in time to heat right back up. It’s been announced that Black Sabbath’s original lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will play a farewell show this summer—with Osbourne also performing some of his iconic colo material as well.

The big show will happen on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. In addition to seeing the legendary heavy metal godfathers and the “Prince of Fucking Darkness,” fans will also be treated to sets by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and 2025 Grammy-winners Gojira.

Several other big-name rock and metal artists will be part of the festivities as well, including Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning… time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” said Osbourne—per Metal Injection—speaking about the final concert, where he’ll perform solo before welcoming his Black Sabbath bandmates to the stage. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

Butler, Osbourne, Iommi, and Ward founded Black Sabbath in 1968. Osbourne formally left the band in 1979 and went solo. In 1997 he rejoined Black Sabbath and in 2013 the band released their final album, 13.

Notably, due to contract disputes, Ward did not play on 13 or join the band during their final tour, but some fans will get one last chance to see Black Sabbath’s entire original lineup performer live one last time.

Tickets for the charity benefit show go on sale here starting February 14, Valentine’s Day. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.