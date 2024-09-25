Diddy’s Kids Denounce Fake Kim Porter Book That Went #1 on Amazon

As the Sean “Diddy” Combs saga takes new twists each day, another odd turn took place after his ex-partner’s children came out and shot down the notion that their late mother, Kim Porter, wrote a tell-all memoir that recently rose to No. 1 on the Amazon charts.

The book in question is called Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, and it outlines Porter’s relationship through all its trials and tribulations. The 59-page book was self-published on Sept. 6, about a week before Combs was arrested on charges that included sex trafficking. It lists Jamal T. Millwood, who has no other titles to their name, and Kimberly A. Porter as its authors.

Within weeks, the book topped Amazon’s bestseller charts. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the book’s co-author Millwood said he received a flash drive containing a manuscript from “music industry sources” and “believes it to be true.”

That caught attention of her children, who released a joint statement denouncing the book as having anything to do with their mother.

In a social media post from Porter and Combs’s three children—Christian, D’Lila, and Jessie Combs—and Quincy Brown, who is from Porter’s previous relationship, the four said the book was made-up. Their post said they felt the need to “speak out” after seeing “so many hurtful and false rumors” surrounding Porter and Combs’s relationship.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue,” the statement read. “She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is no friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

The children asked the public to respect their “request for peace” and called out everyone for making “a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives.” Porter passed in 2018 with lobar pneumonia at the age of 47.

Readers are also calling out the book in the comments section. Most Amazon reviews are people issuing warnings about this book. The top review urges buyers to beware, citing “there is no evidence that this was the alleged manuscript” from Porter. Another top comment is titled “Save your coins; it’s not real.”