Dimitri Payet’s Absurd Free Kick Seals Win for France in Friendly Against Cameroon

France beat Cameron 3-2 in a friendly tune-up for Euro 2016 in Nantes earlier today on a 90th minute free kick from Dimitri Payet that is straight-up unfair. Maxim Choupo-Moting gave Cameroon a late equaliser in the 89th minute and seemed to have stolen a draw, but one minute later France were awarded a free kick off Franck Kom’s foul on N’Golo Kante. Payet took the kick and even thought it was from nearly 30 yards out and considerably right of center, he curled it in to the far post, just out of reach of a diving Fabrice Ondoa.

Before that dramatic final minute of regulation, France held a 2-1 lead for most of the second half thanks to the artistry of Paul Pogba, and the left foot of the ruggedly handsome Olivier Giroud. In the 41st minute, Pogba danced along the sideline and curled a beautiful cross into the penalty area. Giroud was able to run into it with plenty of space to volley it into the back of the net with his instep.

France is the host nation for the European Championship that begins June 10th, and if they are going to be scoring goals like these two, the home crowds will have a lot to cheer about.*

*Aside from Giroud’s smile.