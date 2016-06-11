Diplo Thinks EDM is Dying and the DJ World is Full of “Corny” People

Diplo is an internationally-famous DJ and performer (with Major Lazer and Jack Ü) who also produces for some of the world’s biggest acts (Beyonce, Justin Bieber), but that doesn’t mean he has to like the culture in which he thrives. In a frank interview with Billboard, Diplo criticized the current state of the DJ world and explained why he thinks the EDM trend is dying.

“The DJ world is the corniest f–ing group of people,” he said. “We’re not celebrities, we’re not famous for any good reason. We’re just … really lame.” But he didn’t entirely trash the DJ community. He cited Calvin Harris and Dillon Francis as two performers he enjoys, the latter because, “he makes fun of the whole thing.”

Still, he sees the cultural dominance of EDM as on its way out. “It’s a sinking ship. It’s a really lame culture. I’m sad that I’m part of it, but I play the game,” he said. In February, we crashed Jack Ü and Justin Bieber’s Grammy parties.