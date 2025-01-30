The ‘Disco Elysium’ ZA/UM Saga of Controversy and Uncertainty Takes Another Turn With Part 1 of a 16-Hour Tell-All Interview

So, I’m not going to take up too much of your time. This isn’t exactly a “quips and jokes” kind of article. Disco Elysium, as everyone should know, is one of the best games ever. It was snubbed for the 2019 GotY award it rightfully deserved. But, Disco Elysium got the last laugh by being an utterly timeless, breathtaking interactive masterpiece. Unfortunately, though, the lasting legacy of one of gaming’s crowning achievements is anchored by the ongoing controversies surrounding the game’s publisher, ZA/UM.

Often, gamers play a game never knowing the people who painstakingly crafted it. Now, though, the wonderful people who aided in Disco Elysium are speaking out. Content Creator, The 41st Precinct, indeed spoke to two formative members of DE‘s development crew: Argo Tuulik and Dora Klindžić. In the video below, they talk extensively about ZA/UM’s tangled, twisted web. This is the first part of a 16-hour conversation.

former ‘disco elysium’ developers get to speak on the za/um controversy

“Welcome to a very long & very special edition of my Human Can Opener podcast. Featuring former ZAUM employees Argo Tuulik & Dora Klindžić. Argo has a fundraiser you can support here [to help Tuulik during a difficult season]. Tune in for an unprecedented look into the inner workings of ZAUM and the events that shaped the fate of Disco Elysium. Don’t miss this gripping story of creativity, conflict, and corporate drama,” the video’s description reads.

“If you ever wondered what *actually* went down behind the closed doors in zaum. Then here’s an in-depth recollection of some of the key moments that shaped the once inspiring game studio into the greed-driven ghoul it is today,” Tuulik posted on Bluesky describing the interview.

To all the wonderful creatives who gave us one of the most thoughtful, evocative games of all time in Disco Elysium, thank you. I’m so sorry some of you are suffering in the wake of an undeniably powerful piece of art. I only hope you retain your creative fires and go on to do what you love and what you’re best at. “Un jour je serai de retour près de toi.”