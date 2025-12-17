Divinity: Original Sin 2 Console Sale Kicks Off Alongside Free Current-Gen Upgrade

Capitalizing on the continued success of the Divinity franchise, Larian Studios has launched a limited-time sale on the console versions of Divinity: Original Sin 2 and released a free performance upgrade for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2 owners.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Limited-Time Console Sale

Many video game fans learned about Larian Studios when 2023’s Baldur’s Gate 3 stormed the industry with tons of positive critic reviews, game of the year awards, and massive concurrent player numbers of Steam. Fans of RPGs may have already been aware of the developer though, thanks to its prior games and original IP, Divinity. Before Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios had released Divinity: Original Sin 2 in 2017.

Gamers who missed the title at launch now have a chance to pick it up on the console of their choice at a steep discount. For a limited time, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is on sale in the PlayStation Store, on Xbox, and in the Nintendo shop. The discount varies from store to store, but at the moment the prices look like this:

PlayStation : $14.99

: $14.99 Nintendo : $24.99

: $24.99 Xbox: $17.49

The Definitive Edition includes all previously released DLC and content updates, making the current console sale a great opportunity for fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 to experience another immersive Larian world.

The game usually retails for $59.99, so these are very good prices. The sale dates do not currently have an end date listed, so it’s unclear how long these prices will be available. Console players may want to grab a copy at the discounted rate while they can, because there’s also an added benefit for current-gen console owners.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Current-Gen Upgrade

Larian Studios also revealed that a free upgrade is now available for the PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and Switch 2. The patch should help improve performance on current-gen consoles and ensure that Divinity: Original Sin 2 players are able to have an optimal experience.

The free current-gen console updates don’t add any major new features or content. Instead, this update focuses on improving resolution and frame rate issues. The game is eight years old at this point, so the update is likely needed to help the software perform on modern consoles. For a massive isometric RPG like Divinity: Original Sin 2, this boost in performance should greatly improve the experience in the busiest zones and combat encounters.

Divinity: Original Sin 2‘s free update is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2.