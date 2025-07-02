divorced-couples-are-saving-money-by-living-together-with-their-new-spouses

Three adults. Two kids. One mortgage. For Megan Meyer, her ex-husband, Tyler, and her current husband, Michael, it’s not a reality show. It’s their actual reality.

The trio lives together in South Carolina, parenting Megan’s daughter with Tyler and her toddler son with Michael in a single household. “It brings my daughter’s parents into the same house again,” Megan, 25, told The Post. “And financially, it just makes sense.” The setup saves them roughly $1,000 each month by splitting rent on their three-bedroom home.

Videos by VICE

They’re part of a growing group of divorced couples who choose cooperation over custody battles, moving in with their new partners to raise kids together under one roof. It’s not about romantic reconnection or polyamory. It’s about logistics, shared parenting, and surviving rent.

Tyler, 26, says it wasn’t easy being away from his daughter after the divorce. “I spent many lonely nights crying,” he said. Now, he shares daily routines—and video games—with Megan’s husband. “We became friends by being dads,” Michael added.

Would You Live With Your Current Spouse—and Your Ex—to Save Money? These People Do.

Relationship therapist Kerrie Mohr told the outlet that her practice has seen more of these setups since the pandemic, especially in expensive cities. She emphasized that co-living after divorce only works when emotional wounds have healed and boundaries are clear. “Both parents must have enough emotional maturity to live with their ex, as well as their ex’s new partner,” Mohr told The Post.

Rules help. Megan and Michael keep affection private. Tyler, currently single, doesn’t bring dates into shared spaces. Other families follow similar guidelines.

In Houston, Rian Geller, her wife Tiffany, and Rian’s ex Adam shared a home with their kids until recently. Despite the breakup, Adam offered his lakefront home to the couple and their blended family free of charge. “We all parent the kids together,” Geller said. Adam still comes over for Sunday dinners.

In Alabama, two mothers—Marie and Green—live together with their truck-driving husbands and five children. The dads are often on the road, so the moms keep the house running. “We split our $4,500 monthly bills, groceries, school supplies, and clothes,” Marie said. Their TikTok account, @CheaperbyTheCoparents, shares scenes from their version of domestic harmony.

“It’s all about love and unity,” Green said. “We treat all the kids the same. Everyone’s loved, and everyone’s cared for.”

It may not look traditional, but for these families, it works.