DJ Koze Assembled an All Star Line-Up for His Label’s First Record Compilation

The acclaimed German musician DJ Koze, along with his friend and fellow DJ Marcus Fink, founded Pampa Records in 2009. Since then, the label has consistently released innovative dance records from acclaimed producers such as the Swedish house innovator Axel Boman, to the American DJ and former indie musician Dntel. Now Pampa is gearing to release its first compilation, and Koze has called upon Boman, Dntel, and other Pampa alumni such as Matthew Herbert and Isolée, as well as a few noteworthy friends, to contribute.

As Resident Advisor reports, Pampa Records: Vol.1 will include new work from Jamie XX, Gold Panda, and Mount Kimbie in addition to remixes by Herbert, and Koze, whose version of Roman Flugel’s “9 Years,” included along with Flugel’s original cut, appeared as the closing track on Flugel’s BBC Radio 1 mix, which you can listen to below the tracklist.

The compilation will both be available digitally, as well as in CD format, on April 29.

Pampa Records: Vol. 1 tracklist:

CD 1

1. Lianne La Havas – “Lost & Found” (Matthew Herbert remix)

2. Roman Flügel – “9 Years” (DJ Koze remix)

3. Ada – “You and Me”

4. Axel Boman – “In the Dust of This Planet”

5. Nasrawi – “Bump with You”

6. Funkstörung – I Does It

7. Jackmate – “Pacemaker” feat. Nik Reiff

8. Lawrence – “Glow”

9. Dntel – “Snowshoe”

CD 2

1. Josef – “I Wonder”

2. Michel Cleis – “Un Prince”

3. Die Vögel – “Everything”

4. Mount Kimbie – “Bells_5”

5. Stimming – “No. 17”

6. Isolée – “I Like It Here Can I Stay?”

7. Jamie XX & Kosi Kos – “Come We Go”

8. Gold Panda – “Black Voices”

9. Acid Pauli – “Nana”

10. Roman Flügel – “9 Years”