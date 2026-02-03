Spot On: Acne Patches Are Popping Up Everywhere, So We Took a Few for a Test Drive

Acne is a pretty common problem. Pimples are often associated with teenagers and the fact that their hormones are jumping up and down creating the pesky spots. Adults can also fall victim and not just the ones who experienced pimple problems in their youth. That’s why we’ve seen an epic rise in the amount of acne patches, a.k.a. acne stickers, on the market. Since it’s a growing category, it’s hard to know which ones are worth your precious pennies. Which is why we went ahead and tested several stickers to see which ones make the grade.

What Are Acne Patches?

The hydrocolloid stickers are designed to be used as a spot treatment for an array of breakouts. (In case you aren’t aware, hydrocolloids are substances that form a gel with water.) The patches contain acne-busting ingredients with salicylic acid being the most common. You just peel off a sticker, apply it to a pimple and wait anywhere from four to eight hours, depending on which patch you purchase.

Can’t I Get the Same Results Using a Salicylic Acid Gel or Cream?

Yes, you can apply a salicylic acid spot treatment in gel or cream form. Although those can be messy and you have to rub them in, which can irritate pimples. The beauty of acne patches is that they not only treat your pimple, they protect it from your insistent picking and outside bacteria. They may also offer soothing extras, like aloe vera, that you just can’t get in your standard gel or cream. Starface took things to a whole other level by making its patches more like actual stickers, perfect for showing off during the day or on social media.

Are They Expensive?

The prices are actually pretty reasonable. The aforementioned Starface supplies 32 patches for just $12.99 or 96 for $29.99. While 20 of Peace Out’s dots cost $19. Hero Cosmetics’ version will run you $21.99 for a whopping 72. Compared to other acne treatments, these single-use patches offer a lot of bang for your buck, and they may be more reasonable than prescription treatments and other acne solutions.

Do They Really Work?

Yes. They work especially well on cystic acne since the dots help drain cysts. Another plus is that they do so without the mess because the stickers prevent anything from oozing out. If your skin is on the sensitive side, make sure to read all the ingredients on the box to avoid any possible irritation.

We want to give a special shout-out to Peter Thomas Roth’s Acne-Clear Invisible Dots, which are currently off the market, much to our dismay. They were our first introduction to the trend and they really do work miracles on cystic acne. The acne patches significantly dry up those spots in only a few hours. You can still track them down at third-party online retailers, but stock is limited. Fortunately, there are a couple of other acne patches that also get the job done.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch, The Original

Made with medical-grade hydrocolloid to absorb gross gunk, these babies are easy to peel and apply. These pimple patches significantly shrunk our pimple overnight, which is what we’re going for. They were a little hard to peel off in the morning so we recommend not trying to rip them off in one fell swoop.

Peace Out Acne Healing Dots

These healing dots also made a big difference. They worked the fasted of the ones we tested (four hours versus eight hours) and we love the addition of retinol. It helps promote clearer skin while kicking acne to the curb.

Starface Hydro-Star Recovery

Starface’s acne patches are definitely meant to be seen. The starry stickers are fun, but the shape cut down on the coverage area. Only the center of the star delivers enough medication to have a real impact. If your pimples are more on the smaller side, then these are a viable option. Their design may also serve as a deterrent for anyone above 30.

Our opinion on acne patches is they are definitely worth investing in. Especially if you experience periodic breakouts. The cost makes them accessible to a wide swath of the public and they’re a lot less messy than using a warm washcloth to drain a fluid-filled pimple.