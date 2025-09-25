Domino Records Launching Vault Imprint to Reissue ‘Rare Treasures’ From Catalog

London-based Domino Records has announced a new imprint, Domino Vault, dedicated to “unearthing and reissuing rare treasures” from its catalog.

“The Domino Vault will shine a spotlight on long out-of-print cult classics, offering limited-edition represses of some of the label’s most elusive and underappreciated gems,” the label said in an Instagram post.

“Each release will be a carefully curated, one-off pressing and a chance to rediscover forgotten favorites and celebrate the hidden corners of the catalogue,” the post continued. “Whether you’re a crate-digger, completist, or curious listener, the Domino Vault invites you to explore the past with fresh ears.”

Fans can follow future releases on the dedicated Domino Vault social media, as well as the label’s usual website.

Notable artists currently with Domino are Arctic Monkeys, Animal Collective, Franz Ferdinand, My Bloody Valentine, and Pavement, alongside many more. Former acts include Elliott Smith, The Magnetic Fields, Neutral Milk Hotel, Superchunk, and others.

Domino was formed in 1993 by Laurence Bell and Jacqui Rice. The label began by mostly distributing U.S. bands in the U.K., slowly building their popularity. The first Domino release was Rocking The Forest from Massachusetts-based Sebadoh. The EP was licensed from Seattle label Sup Pop Records and released in the U.K.

Many of the American artists Domino was bringing to the U.K. were signed to Drag City out of Chicago. The plucky British indie label worked to build their roster with established U.S. bands supplemented by more off-beat local bands.

When Franz Ferdinand released their second album You Could Have Had It So Much Better in October 2005, Domino earned its first U.K. No. 1 album. Later that month, they would grab another No. 1 with Arctic Monkeys’ debut single “I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor.”

Now, followers of the Domino roster are looking forward to hidden gems from their favorite bands. Specifically, in the comments of the announcement post, Animal Collective diehards are craving a release of the 2010 visual album Oddsac.

