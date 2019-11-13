Don Cherry Blames Ron MacLean For Burying Him, Does Far-Right Media

Like a reupholstered Canadian rewrite of Julius Caesar, newly unemployed hockey analyst Don Cherry says he was “buried” by his longtime on-air partner Ron MacLean.

On Saturday, the 85-year-old Cherry made comments on Hockey Night In Canada in which he targeted immigrants for not buying poppies or supporting our veterans. The comments garnered mass condemnation and Cherry was fired by Rogers-owned Sportsnet on Monday.

“You people … you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said Saturday night. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

One of those who was eventually vocal against his statement was MacLean, Cherry’s co-host on “Coach’s Corner” for 34 years. MacLean sat quietly next to Cherry as he delivered the offensive comments, later giving a thumbs up. In a statement, MacLean said Cherry’s comments were “hurtful and prejudiced” and that he wished he had “handled [himself] differently.” On Tuesday, speaking to Global News Cherry addressed his longtime colleague’s comments.

“Very disappointing,” Cherry said. “We’re still friends, but I was very disappointed in the way he handled it. I don’t want to go and condemn him or anything like that, but I was very disappointed.”

When asked why he was disappointed, Cherry said, “because [MacLean] buried me.” Cherry also said he was ready to apologize on next week’s episode but was never given a chance.

“I was gonna put out a tweet, or whatever they do, saying I was wrong and I think it could have smoothed over pretty good,” he said. “But that’s the way they wanted it and that’s the way it goes.”

Don Cherry appears on Tucker Carlson and says he should’ve used the word “everybody” instead of “you people” because people are sensitive. Tucker Carlson’s response is that they aren’t sensitive but they are fascists and they have no real feelings pic.twitter.com/mfIs8IhkSJ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2019

For the last 38 years, Cherry has been a mainstay in hockey culture with his popular “Coach’s Corner” segment on Hockey Night in Canada. Since his termination two days ago Cherry has been making the rounds to mostly friendly media sources. In the appearances, the octogenarian has said he wasn’t targeting people of colour and won’t apologize.

The news of the Canadian figure’s firing made its way south of the border and, on Tuesday, Tucker Carlson had Cherry on as a guest. Unsurprisingly, in Carlson, a man who makes his living kowtowing to bigots and billionaires, Cherry found a sympathetic ear. On the segment, however, it became pretty apparent that the television host had never seen an episode of “Coach’s Corner” and is visually taken aback by Cherry’s trademark incoherent ramblings. Cherry likewise seemed taken aback by Carlson’s schtick, staring confusedly with his mouth agape as the host called the detractors “fascists.” Cherry also made an appearance on the far-right YouTube channel Rebel Media.

Cherry fan’s are planning to protest his firing outside of Sportsnet Wednesday afternoon.

