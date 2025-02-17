Drake Stops Concert to Do an Onstage Gender Reveal—and Give the Mom $50K

Drake has had his share of baby drama (and just regular drama) in the past, but this story is actually a positive one.

Last week, the rapper paused a show in Melbourne, Australia, to do a surprise onstage gender reveal for one of his attendees.

Sally Soumaya documented the exciting moment on social media. “Core memory,” she captioned the vid. “Drake does your gender reveal at his Melbourne concert.”

The TikToker attended the Anita Max Win Tour with a sign reading “DO MY GENDER REVEAL.” And between songs, the 38-year-old “God’s Plan” performer did just that.

“Well Sally,” Drake declared, reading from the results, “It says right here that it indicates that the fetus is a mini Drake.”

But that wasn’t the only big reveal of the night.

“Sally’s having a boy and Sally’s getting $50,000 AUD ($31,000 USD) from me,” added the Grammy winner.

The crowd erupted into cheers for the expectant mother. No word yet on whether she’ll be naming the child “Aubrey” in Drake’s honor.

“I will never recover from this.” Soumaya captioned the video, adding, “My life is complete. Love you, Drake.”

Drake released new music after Kendrick Lamar’s viral Super Bowl performance

The headline is a welcome bit of positivity for the rapper, whose beef with Kendrick Lamar took center stage during Lamar’s recent halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX.

Following speculation about how explicit Lamar would get in the live performance of his Drake diss tracks, the rapper pulled no punches, name-checking the Canadian performer in “Not Like Us” while grinning at the camera.

Lamar also recruited one of Drake’s famous exes, Serena Williams, to be part of the performance—seemingly another slight aimed at his rival.

Williams crip-walked on stage while Lamar dropped some heavy-handed metaphors that created instant headlines and viral social media clips.

However, Drake has yet to publicly respond to the performance. Instead, he’s kept the focus on his own career, including his ongoing tour and new collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, which was released on Valentine’s Day.