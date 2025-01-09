Drinking Your Coffee Before Noon Could Have a Helpful Effect On Your Health

Not to be all “don’t talk to me until I’ve had my cup of Joe” about it, but literally: do not talk to me until I’ve drunk close to a full pot of coffee. Like many around the world, the hot stuff is a morning staple for me. How else are we supposed to shake off the cobwebs and jumpstart the day?

Artificial energy aside, a recent study published by the European Heart Journal revealed that this routine may actually be a major health benefit. The findings found that consuming coffee in the morning—which is classified as between 4AM to noon—helped to lower the risk of premature death and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study’s data was gathered from 40,725 adults aged 18 and older between 1999 to 2018, as reported to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. That large group had provided information about their diets, and data around their coffee intake was taken from there.

The findings suggest that those who consume coffee in the morning – no matter the quantity – have a 16% smaller risk of premature death compared to those who don’t consume coffee. According to the data, drinking coffee also appeared to lower their chance of developing cardiovascular disease by 31%. People who consume coffee throughout the day didn’t see any changes to non-drinkers by comparison.

“Our findings highlight the importance of considering drinking timing in the association between the amounts of coffee intake and health outcomes,” the report concluded.

It’s important to note that there are a lot of unknown variables with this type of study, including that it was observational, which can lend itself to faulty reporting. That said, it’s certainly illuminating and potentially useful, considering the threat that cardiovascular disease is to society. By learning more about ways of preventing its onset, the better odds we have of living longer lives—so why not try to keep your caffeine consumption to the morning?

Either way, remember this the next time someone gets on your for ripping three cups of coffee before noon: you’re doing future you a favor.