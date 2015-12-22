Drone Nearly Drops on Skiier, The Technological Dystopia is Approaching

At a World Cup skiing event in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy today, four-time World Cup champion Marcel Hirscher was nearly destroyed by a camera drone that was hovering over his slalom run. I, for one, do not welcome our technological overlords.

The Austrian Hirscher is regarded as one of the best skiers in the world, which suggests that the robots are already aiming for our best. Take a look:

Maybe it’s the camera angle from below, but it looks like the thing almost landed on his head with near-perfect timing. Good thing the technology is still not advanced enough to get it just right. We might still have a chance.

