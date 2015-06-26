​Drum and Bass Legend dBridge Drops House Beats as Velvit

dBridge AKA Darren White’s influence on UK club music is a result of a longstanding relationship between breakbeats and experimentalism. As a member of the crucial drum and bass group Bad Company UK, early proponent of prominent dnb label Renegade Hardware, and head of his own Exit Records, dBridge has crafted a whole generation’s perspective on drum and bass in the UK.

In fact, it was a couple members of that new generation, Alfie and Nick of Dusky, that played an important hand in bringing dBridge’s new musical identity to light, offering their 17 Steps label as a home for Velvit’s 3-track Be So Cruel EP, released this week.

“Darren has a studio in the same complex as ours and we’ve been trading tunes for a while now, so it felt natural to come together for 17 Steps once we had the label running and he had started exploring house and techno sounds as Velvit,” explain the scene-leading house and techno duo. “As drum and bass fans, we’ve always admired the integrity and quality of his productions as dBridge and his Velvit material has maintained that, as well as coming at house and techno from a unique angle”

“No Excuses” maintains the aesthetic of soulful, club-facing house music, but with a broken beat that alludes to UK funky. “The track has lots of musical depth and soul, in big part thanks to Steve Spacek’s great vocals,” explain Dusky. “It also brings the production quality and leftfield vibe that you would expect from Darren.”

Check out the whole EP here.

