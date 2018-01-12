Drunken Pancit Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the bagoong xo sauce:

½ cup|125 ml grapeseed oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 large shallot, minced

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

2 ounces|60 grams unsmoked bacon or pancetta, minced

1 chinese sausage (lap cheong), minced

1 tablespoon|22 grams “spicy” bagoong

1 teaspoon ground annatto powder

Videos by VICE

for the pickled fresnos:

½ cup|125 ml rice wine vinegar

¼ cup|50 grams granulated sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 fresno chili peppers, thinly sliced

to serve:

4 stalks black kale, stems removed and torn into bite-sized pieces

1 pound|475 grams pancit noodles (a thicker fresh chow mein noodle or yakisoba Japanese stir fry-noodle can be used as a substitute)

1 cup|237 ml Bagoong XO

pickled fresnos

4 stalks|19 grams black kale

¼ cup|14 grams fried shallots

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Directions

Make the xo sauce: In large skillet, heat the oil over medium-low. Add the garlic, shallot, and ginger and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Add bacon and sausage and cook until the fat has rendered, about 20 minutes. Add the bagoong and cook, covered and stirring occasionally, for an additional 10 minutes. Stir in the annatto powder and let sit for a few minutes, covered, for the annatto to extract and all of the flavors to combine. This can be made a few days in advance. Pickle the fresnos: In a small saucepan, bring the rice vinegar, sugar, salt, and ½ cup|125 ml water to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in the fresnos. Cool to room temperature and refrigerate in the liquid until ready to use. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and kale and cook for 1 minute, then drain. Toss in a large bowl with the XO sauce, taking care to coat the noodles completely with the sauce. Serve in platter or large bowl and garnish with freshly sliced scallions, fried shallots, and the pickled fresno chiles. For more heat and acid, drizzle the fresno pickle brine over the noodles.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.