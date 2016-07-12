Dusky Announce Long-Awaited Second Album, ‘Outer’

London house duo, Dusky, today announced that they will release their second record, Outer, on September 30. The album will feature 11 tracks and include collaborations with synth pop pioneer Gary Numan, grime MC Wiley, English band Solomon Grey, and more. It follows their debut LP Stick By This, released five years ago on Anjunadeep.

The duo has also shared the Wiley collaboration “Sort It Out Sharon” as the record’s second single, following the previously released “Ingrid Is A Hybrid.”

Outer tracklist:

1. All We Ever Wanted

2. Tiers

3. Runny Nose

4. Trough

5. Sort It Out Sharon feat. Wiley

6. Long Wait feat. Solomon Grey

7. Songs Of Phase

8. Swansea feat. Gary Numan

9. Marble (vocals by Alfie Granger-Howell)

10. Ingrid Is A Hybrid

11. Spruce feat. Pedestrian

Outer will be released on September on 17 Steps/Astralwerks in the US.

