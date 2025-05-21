Knock $110 Off the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum With This Spring Cleaning Deal

Suck up this deal before it turns to dust. My Dyson cordless stick vacuum was one of the best purchases I’ve made for my apartment. It’s nimble, it’s versatile. Only it was, like everything Dyson, expensive.

So in turn, I always recommend Dysons, with the caveat to wait for a deal. Now that one has arrived, you shouldn’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on one. I’ve used and tested plenty of Dysons, and I think the cheaper ones (such as this V8) offer much better value. Anyone could make good use of the V8, while few could justify the more expensive models.

As for longevity, mine has lasted for five years of frequent use without breaking or seemingly aging at all. And I use it daily, because evidently I’m disgusting.

ultra versatile

Vacuum an entire floor with the floor roller attachment, and the Dyson V8 will do a downright solid job tugging free crumbs, dirt, and dust from at least medium-pile carpet. I’d know because I have three such rugs in my apartment, and for the past five years I’ve used the Dyson as my one and only vacuum to clean my floors weekly.

Maneuvering it around my rather space-challenged (read: small) New York apartment is a lot easier than when I had a more conventional upright vacuum. It’s lightweight and nimble enough to fit anywhere I need it to, and the attachments reach cobwebs on the closet ceiling and crevices behind furniture. Not having to worry about tripping over an electrical cord is a godsend, too.

cutaway image of the dyson v8 – credit: dyson

My favorite element of the Dyson is that it converts to a handheld vacuum just by popping off the long stick attachment nozzle. That negated my long standing need to have both a large vacuum for cleaning floors and a small one for tiny messes.

Even at $350, it’s not a cheap vacuum. But consider that you can replace two vacuums in one by utilizing it as a floor vacuum and a handheld, and you can rationalize the purchase a little bit more easily.