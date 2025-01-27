EA Is Teasing Re-Releases of ‘The Sims’ and ‘The Sims 2’ -- And I’m Not Okay

I’m always one of the first to shame companies for holding a beloved game or franchise in the vault just to sell it again down the line. But, EA has me with this one — I can’t lie. So, the company, in honor of the 25th anniversary (make it stop) of The Sims, teased a potential blast from the past. Sims Community, a website dedicated to everything Sims, started noticing some telltale signs that EA is up to something with the OG game and The Sims 2.

The teaser showed a rotating Plumbob (the green pointer — which I never knew even had an official name until now), first in its design from The Sims, then in its The Sims 2 style. This, with EA’s recent focus on Nostalgia Now, has led everyone to believe that we’re getting some timely remasters! And considering the troubled state of the world at the moment, I’m inclined to mentally go back to one of my all-time former favorite franchises! (Yes, I’ve chronicled my tortured history with The Sims.)

Now, MySims? Eh, I’m indifferent. But, I sunk so many hours into those first two Sims games. My kneejerk reaction when I saw the rumors was “Who wants this?” Deep within my soul, the immediate answer emerged. “Me.” Fans are expecting a full reveal within the coming days. So, the second that happens (if it does)? I’m going to lose my mind with everyone else! Transport me to simpler times, EA!

“Sims 1 Soundtrack is GOAT. If you own the original PC disc the entire soundtrack is in mp3 format. Rocking it on my phone to this day. Standout stations: Buy, Latin, Nhood, Build. sooooo good,” one fan states. You know what, let’s talk about it: The Sims doesn’t get nearly enough credit for having some absolutely bangin’ music. Hold up!

Why is this song genuinely so good? Man, hearing that while typing this is… surreal. It reminds me of all those days coming home from school and immediately booting up my PS2 to play Sims 2. No, I’m not getting emotional — you’re getting emotional! Seriously, though, I’m here for the potential remasters, EA. Please.