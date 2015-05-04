Earthquake in Nepal (Dispatch 4)

Sindhupalchowk, a district three hours from Kathmandu, is in the opposite direction of the earthquake’s epicenter, but is one of the hardest hit areas, and one where aid has only recently arrived.

In this dispatch, VICE News visits the district to speak with residents trying to recover their belongings, and a family whose sole breadwinner was killed when a building collapsed on him, as they wait for his body to be recovered from the rubble.

