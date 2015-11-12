Ease Yourself Into Thomas Fehlmann’s ‘Eclectic Orb Airwaves’ Guest Mix

For the last twenty years or so Dr Alex Patterson and Thomas Fehlmann have been expanding the collective mind with their work as cosmic-ambient godheads the Orb. Earlier this year they dropped the luminescent Moonbuilding 2703 AD on Cologne powerhouse Kompakt and the lads are taking it on tour over the next few weeks. To get you in the mood for that, they’ve turned turned in a top tier mix for us. Well, Thomas has anyway.

Fehlmann, a wonderful producer and DJ in his own right, kindly prepped this fantastic mix for us ahead of the duo’s tour. Spanning everything from schaffel techno to broken-beat-tape experimentation via space age bachelor pad downtempo jams and brainy IDM, it’s one of the most intriguing hours of music we’ve heard all year. There’s something for everyone here, so whip out the bean bag, roll something potent and ease into an aural bubblebath you won’t forget in a hurry. Mix and tracklisting are below:

Thomas Fehlmann Guest Mix by Thump on Mixcloud



Tracklist:

Natalie Beridze TBA – Forever Has no Shadow (Monika Enterprise)

J Dilla – E=MC2 (BBE)

Ndagga Rhythm Force – Yermande (ndagga.com)

Mulatu Astatke – Yekermo Sew (Te’amir remix) (Mochilla)

The Orb – Alpine Dawn (Kompakt)

Kutmah – Walking with Daisies (Closure)

The Free Design – Make the Madness Stop (Light in the Attic)

Cummi Flu – Watersong (Albumlabel)

Dimlite – One of…Tiny Cicles (Now Again)

Love Inc – Hot Love – Mille Plateaux

Linkwood Family – Peace of Mind (Fierec 003)

Plaid – Hawkmoth (Warp)

Vilod – Safe in Harbour (Perlon)

If you want to catch the boys on tour, they’re playing the following venues on the following dates:

November 13, London Oval Space tickets

November 14, Manchester The Ritz tickets

November 20, Exeter The Phoenix tickets

November 21, Bristol Thekla tickets

November 27, Edinburgh Electric Circus tickets

November 28, Glasgow SWG3 tickets Follow The Orb on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter