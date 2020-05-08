Easy Buñuelos Recipe

Makes 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the dough:

2 cups|275 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil, plus 5 cups for frying

Videos by VICE

for the topping:

½ cup|120 grams grams granulated sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

to serve:

vanilla ice cream

Directions

Make the dough: In a large bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Whisk in the oil and ¾ cup|175 ml warm water. Using a fork, stir until a smooth dough comes together. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Form the dough into a ball, place it in a bowl, and cover with a clean kitchen towel. Rest the dough at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Divide the dough into 8 equal-sized balls. On a lightly floured surface, roll each ball into a 7-inch circle. Cover and set aside. Make the topping: Mix all of the ingredients together in a small bowl set aside. Fry the dough: Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, fry the dough, turning once, until golden on each side, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a sheet tray fitted with a cooling rack. Dust both sides of the buñuelos with the topping and topped with vanilla caramel ice cream.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .