Easy Cherry Pie Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the filling:

2 pounds|910 grams fresh cherries, pitted

1 cup|225 grams granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 lemon, zested

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon demerara sugar

for the dough:

2 ¼ cups|350 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

18 tablespoons|258 grams cold unsalted butter, cubed

6 tablespoons|95 grams sour cream, plus more for serving

for the sweetened sour cream:

1 cup|220 grams sour cream

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Directions

Make the sweetened sour cream: In a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream, confectioners’ sugar, and lemon juice. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Make the filling: Toss the cherries with the sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium until the cherries start to break down slightly and the mixture thickens, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and zest in the lemon. Cool completely. Make the dough: In the bowl of a food processor, pulse together the flour, sugar, and salt. Slowly add the butter and pulse, breaking it up into pea-sized crumbles. Add the sour cream and pulse until the dough begins to stick together. Gather the dough into one ball, then form into 2 discs. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour. Heat the oven to 375°F. Sprinkle a clean work surface with flour. Roll out one piece of dough into a 12-inch circle. Gently lay the dough in the bottom of a 9-inch round pie pan, allowing the excess to hang over the edges. Pour in the filling. Roll out the second piece of dough into a 12-inch circle and cut into 10 (1-inch) wide strips. Lay half of the strips horizontally across the pie, spacing them about ¾-inch apart. Fold every other strip back on itself and lay a new strip of crust vertically over the pie. Swap the folded and unfolded strips, adding one new vertical strip each time. Continue until one half of the pie is latticed, then lattice the second half of the pie using the same pattern. Trim the edges and firmly crimp to seal the pie. In a small bowl, whisk the egg with 1 tablespoon of water. Brush the egg wash over the crust and sprinkle with demerara sugar. Bake until the crust is golden and the cherries are bubbling, about 1 hour. Serve the pie warm with a dollop of the sweetened sour cream.

