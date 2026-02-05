Cody Rhodes Once Considered Getting a Tribal Tattoo For This WWE Star

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is known for making headlines with his wild tattoo, but one idea that involved getting a traditional tribal tattoo has to be the craziest yet.

In 2023, Rhodes was paired with Jey Uso as a tag team. They captured the Tag Team Championships at Fast Lane and attended the infamous press conference afterward, and it quickly descended into chaos.

Videos by VICE

Cody Rhodes Wanted to Match Jey Uso

“I don’t know if you remember how bad I was [after the press conference]. This is rough, and it’s probably in a group thread with your brother,” Rhodes recalls on his podcast What Do You Wanna Talk About? [H/T: Fightful]. “I wrote to you guys, ‘Did any white guys ever get a Samoan tattoo?’ I was ready.”

The tribal tattoo process — or the Pe’a — is much different than a Western style tattoo. Instead of using stainless steel tools, they use tools that have been developed over centuries. It’s not purely for aesthetics, it’s a rite of passage. The elaborate designs that cover the bodies of Samoan males, can take days or even weeks to complete.

“When you said the thing about, ‘I never won a belt with anyone other than my brother,’ I was like, ‘Oh dude, sir, I wanna be his brother.’ I’m glad because you guys just laughed it off and you’re like, ‘Yeahhh,’ and then I think somebody sent me a YouTube video. I was like, ‘Okay. That’s not — I got you.’”

While they’re no longer a tag team, they are each other’s ally. On the WWE SmackDown before the Royal Rumble, they teamed together with Randy Orton and Sami Zayn against The Vision. In the Rumble itself, Rhodes set out to win his third. That would have put him in a small, rare group to accomplish the feat. He entered at No. 11 and got three eliminations. As the men in the ring started to dwindle, Drew McIntyre appeared. He took out Rhodes with a Claymore, stopping his chances of winning.