Easy Fish Soup Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the broth:

1 carrot, peeled and halved crosswise

1 piece celery, halved crosswise

1 piece kombu

8 cups|1893 ml vegetable stock

for the fish:

1 fish head, halved (about 10 ounces|283 grams)

6 ounces|171 grams fish bones

to serve:

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1 lime, thinly sliced

Directions

Make the broth: Place the vegetables and kombu in a medium stockpot over medium heat and cover with the stock. Bring to a low simmer and cook for 45 minutes. Keep warm. Meanwhile, light a grill. Place the fish head and bones on the grill and cook until charred, 10 to 15 minutes. Place in a serving bowl and strain the hot broth over it. Sprinkle with scallions and lime slices.

