Easy Fish Soup Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
for the broth:
1 carrot, peeled and halved crosswise
1 piece celery, halved crosswise
1 piece kombu
8 cups|1893 ml vegetable stock
for the fish:
1 fish head, halved (about 10 ounces|283 grams)
6 ounces|171 grams fish bones
to serve:
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1 lime, thinly sliced
Directions
- Make the broth: Place the vegetables and kombu in a medium stockpot over medium heat and cover with the stock. Bring to a low simmer and cook for 45 minutes. Keep warm.
- Meanwhile, light a grill. Place the fish head and bones on the grill and cook until charred, 10 to 15 minutes. Place in a serving bowl and strain the hot broth over it. Sprinkle with scallions and lime slices.
