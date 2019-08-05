Easy Fried Zucchini Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the zucchini:

1 large zucchini, sliced into ½-inch thick pieces

¾ cup|100 grams all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil

Videos by VICE

for the eggplant sauce:

2 Japanese eggplant (about 8 ounces|225 grams)

1 small yellow onion

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the sauce:

2 ounces|70 grams fresh sorrel

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Make the eggplant sauce: Light a grill. Add the eggplants and onion and cook, turning as needed, until completely blackened and soft, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board until cool enough to handle, then peel, discarding the blackened skin. Transfer to a blender and purée. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a serving bowl. Using a juicer, juice the sorrel. Season to taste and drizzle over the eggplant purée. Fry the zucchini: Mix the flour, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, toss the zucchini in the flour mixture, coating completely. Cook then zucchini, flipping once, until golden on each side, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Repeat with remaining zucchini and serve hot with the eggplant purée.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .