Easy Khachapuri Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 3 hours
Ingredients
for the dough:
2 ½ cups|592 ml water heated to 115°F
2 tablespoons active dry yeast
2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for drizzling
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon honey
6 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons kosher salt
for the cheese filling:
12 ounces|340 grams feta cheese
2 pounds|907 grams mozzarella cheese
12 ounces|340 grams ricotta cheese
for the topping:
1 large egg, lightly beaten
8 tablespoons unsalted butter
8 large egg yolks
za’atar, for sprinkling
Directions
- Make the dough: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a hook attachment, combine the water, yeast, oils, and honey. Let sit for 10 minutes until it starts to foam, then add the flour and salt. Mix on low for 7 minutes until a smooth dough forms. Drizzle with canola oil and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours.
- For the cheese: In a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, mix the feta for 8 minutes until light and fluffy. Tear the mozzarella into fist-sized pieces and add to the mixer with the feta. Mix an additional 8 minutes, then add the ricotta and mix for 2 minutes longer. Divide the cheese mixture into 8 equal-sized balls and transfer to a baking sheet. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Place an upside-down sheet tray in the oven and heat it to 425°F. Divide the dough into 8 (4-ounce|113-gram) balls. On a lightly floured surface and working with one ball of dough at a time, roll the dough into a 14-inch by 7-inch rectangle or long oval. Fold the edges up and over by about ½-inch. Break up one cheese ball over the top and inside of the dough and brush the folded edges of the dough with the beaten egg. Transfer the dough to a paddle and slide it onto the sheet tray in the oven. Bake until the edges are golden and the cheese has melted, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and top with 1 tablespoon of butter and an egg yolk. Sprinkle with za’atar to serve. Repeat with remaining balls of dough.
From: How to Make Khachapuri, the Magical Georgian Dish that Tastes Like Breakfast Pizza
