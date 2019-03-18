Easy Khachapuri Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

for the dough:

2 ½ cups|592 ml water heated to 115°F

2 tablespoons active dry yeast

2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for drizzling

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon honey

6 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons kosher salt

for the cheese filling:

12 ounces|340 grams feta cheese

2 pounds|907 grams mozzarella cheese

12 ounces|340 grams ricotta cheese

for the topping:

1 large egg, lightly beaten

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 large egg yolks

za’atar, for sprinkling

Directions

Make the dough: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a hook attachment, combine the water, yeast, oils, and honey. Let sit for 10 minutes until it starts to foam, then add the flour and salt. Mix on low for 7 minutes until a smooth dough forms. Drizzle with canola oil and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours. For the cheese: In a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, mix the feta for 8 minutes until light and fluffy. Tear the mozzarella into fist-sized pieces and add to the mixer with the feta. Mix an additional 8 minutes, then add the ricotta and mix for 2 minutes longer. Divide the cheese mixture into 8 equal-sized balls and transfer to a baking sheet. Refrigerate until ready to use. Place an upside-down sheet tray in the oven and heat it to 425°F. Divide the dough into 8 (4-ounce|113-gram) balls. On a lightly floured surface and working with one ball of dough at a time, roll the dough into a 14-inch by 7-inch rectangle or long oval. Fold the edges up and over by about ½-inch. Break up one cheese ball over the top and inside of the dough and brush the folded edges of the dough with the beaten egg. Transfer the dough to a paddle and slide it onto the sheet tray in the oven. Bake until the edges are golden and the cheese has melted, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and top with 1 tablespoon of butter and an egg yolk. Sprinkle with za’atar to serve. Repeat with remaining balls of dough.

From: How to Make Khachapuri, the Magical Georgian Dish that Tastes Like Breakfast Pizza

