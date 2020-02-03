Easy Sofrito Recipe

Makes 3 ¼ cups|769 ml

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the soffrito:

¾ cup|175 ml white vinegar

4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

1 ½ green bell peppers, cored, seeded, and roughly chopped

½ red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and roughly chopped

½ white onion, peeled and roughly chopped

1 bunch cilantro

Videos by VICE

Directions

Purée all of the ingredients in a food processor until slightly smooth. Soffrito will keep, refrigerated, for up to 1 week.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .