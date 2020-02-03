Easy Sofrito Recipe

Makes 3 ¼ cups|769 ml
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
for the soffrito:
¾ cup|175 ml white vinegar
4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
1 ½ green bell peppers, cored, seeded, and roughly chopped
½ red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and roughly chopped
½ white onion, peeled and roughly chopped
1 bunch cilantro
Directions
Purée all of the ingredients in a food processor until slightly smooth. Soffrito will keep, refrigerated, for up to 1 week.
