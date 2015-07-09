Eat Like a San Francisco Local with Andy Roy

Everyone has seen those food shows where celebrity mega-chefs tell you they’re going to show you where all the locals eat in a city they’ve never been to before. But if you ever actually talk to locals from that city, you’ll quickly learn that they’re rarely uncovering the city’s best.

So pro skateboarder Andy Roy is back, here to teach you how to eat like a true local in San Francisco (last time, he taught us how to cook in prison). First stop is Tommy’s Joynt for some brisket, baked beans, and caprese salad. Next we head to Potrero Park in the Mission for a real cookout with the homies. Then we cap the day off down the street at Bender’s with some White Russians and tater tots. Welcome to Andy Roy’s San Francisco.