This Espresso Chocolate Cake Is Perfectly Acceptable for Breakfast

Photo by Sydney Kramer

We may not be the first to preach “eat cake for breakfast,” but we definitely have the best recipe to accompany the sentiment.

The baking community knows that even the smallest amount of coffee can help to amplify the chocolate flavour of any dessert to dreamy levels. Thus, eating a huge slice of this cake as soon as you get up in the morning is perfectly acceptable. Actually, it’s encouraged.

We suggest baking the cake the evening before you want to enjoy it, and then letting it cool overnight. The following morning, spread a thick layer of buttercream frosting all over it while waiting for your pot of coffee to finish brewing. Make sure to get your fill, because breakfast is the most important meal of the day, after all.

This is what coffee cake was meant to be.